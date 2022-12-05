Andhra Pradesh: Name new medical college after former Chief Minister Rosaiah, leaders demand

December 05, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

All party leaders paying tribute to former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah in Guntur on Monday | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

Leaders of all political parties in the state, on December 5 (Monday), unanimously demanded that one medical college out of the 17 proposed in the State, should be named after former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah.

They made the demand at a meeting organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika to commemorate Mr. Rosaiah on his first death anniversary, in Guntur.

Rosaiah’s contributions to A.P. remembered

YSRCP Guntur district president and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad in their tribute to the fallen leader said that Mr. Rosaiah was known for finding easy solutions for the toughest of problems. He was the Cabinet colleague of Mr. Rosaiah and observed that Mr. Rosaiah was the only Finance Minister who presented the Andhra Pradesh Budget 16 times in the Assembly.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president and YSRCP leader Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy said that Rosaiah studied at the Hindu college in Guntur and urged the government to erect the former Chief Minister’s statue in Guntur.  

Former Minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Prof. D. A. R Subrahmanyam, leaders of various political parties including Bhavannarayana (CPM), Vanama Narendra (BJP), Korivi Ninay Kumar (Congress) and B. Srinivas Yadav (Jana Sena) and others attended.

