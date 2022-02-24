A.P.: Name new district after Parvatipuram, say locals

‘Naming it after Manyam will lead to complications’

Andhra Pradesh State Koppula Velama Samskshema Sangham president Gottapu Chinnam Naidu on Thursday urged the State government to announce Parvatipuram as the name of the new district instead of Manyam in accordance with the wishes of the people in the region.

Along with association leaders Korupolu Satya Rao and Vaikhuntam Venkata Naidu, he submitted a memorandum to District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao in this regard.

“A majority of the people of Parvatipuram division belong to Koppula Velama and other communities. Announcing the name of the new district as Manyam has hurt the sentiments of the people. Moreover, the name of Parvatipuram has been in government records for the last 300 years, from the British days. That is why we strongly oppose the name of Manyam which has not been sought by anyone,” he said, urging the government to provide adequate civic infrastructure and take necessary steps for the speedy progress of the proposed new district.

Meanwhile, Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti leaders G.V. Ramana Rao and Vangala Dalinaidu told reporters that their association would intensify its struggle to ensure that the newly-formed district is named Parvatipuram. Mr. Dalinaidu said that the name would lead to many complications and might result in investors shying away from establishing industries in the new district.

“Normally, getting permissions and approvals for establishment of new industries is difficult in tribal areas with stringent rules and regulations. It also harms the interests of tribal youngsters who cannot get livelihood opportunities in their vicinity if industries are not established here,” Mr. Dalinaidu said.