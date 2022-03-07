Name Konaseema district after Ambedkar, former MP urges Jagan

Thousands of locals participate in ‘Ambedkar Long March’ in Amalapuram

Thousands of locals participate in ‘Ambedkar Long March’ in Amalapuram

Former Member of Parliament G.V. Harsha Kumar on Monday requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday that the new district which would be carved out of East Godavari district, with its headquarters proposed to be set up at Amalapuram, be named as Ambedkar Konaseema.

Thousands of locals representing the Konaseema region in East Godavari district on Monday participated in the ‘Ambedkar Long March’ which was taken through the streets of Amalapuram town. Cutting across all political parties, locals joined the march in which a majority of them wore blue uniforms as a mark of their unity.

The State government has recently proposed to create a new district headquartered at Amalapuram and named it after Konaseema. Speaking to reporters during the Ambedkar Long March, Mr. Harsha Kumar said that the State government should respect the demands of the people.

The march went off without incident, and captured the attention of the public.