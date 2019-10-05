Name a stand or gate in stadium after Venugopal Rao: former MLA

Former MLA and YSRC Party leader Malla Vijay Prasad has demanded that the officials of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) name a stand or gate at the ACA VDCA Stadium after former international cricketer Y. Venugopal Rao. He was addressing a press conference along with ex-cricketers from Visakhapatnam region, here on Friday.

Alleging that the VDCA has failed to honour the former cricketer who is the only player to have represented the country from this region, Mr. Vijay Prasad said that the association should conduct the naming ceremony within the final day of the ongoing India-South Africa test match here.

“If the VDCA fails to do it, all ex-cricketers and sports personalities from Visakhapatnam region will stage a protest near Gandhi statue near GVMC office,” he warned.

Mr, Vijay Prasad also alleged that the VDCA has not changed the body for last 10 years and was not following the recommendations made by the Lodha committee.

‘Conduct election’

He also demanded an immediate election to the VDCA and the formation of a new body, under the guidelines of the Lodha Committee.

Ex-cricketer and coordinator for Andhra Cricketers Reunion forum and member of Vizag Cricket Development, S.K.A. Hussain said that Mr. Venugopal Rao has played for district, State, south zone and also represented India in 15 matches, apart from playing in Indian Premier League (IPL). “We have asked the VDCA to honour him by naming a gate/stand after him several times,” he said.

K. Vijay Mohan, former State cricketer and patron of Andhra Cricketers Reunion and Vizag Cricket Development, said that VDCA should abide by the Lodha Committee recommendations.