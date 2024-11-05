GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NAMAHA Marathon to be organised in Visakhapatnam on November 10

Published - November 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam-based NAMAHA Academy would be organising NAMAHA Marathon on November 10 (Sunday) between 5.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. with distances of three and five kilometres to propagate the culture of self-defence and fitness among people of Visakhapatnam.

NAMAHA, a women-run organisation, is focussed on physical, mental and spiritual well-being and was established in the year 2023 at Dwarakanagar. The organisation trains people in self-defence, martial arts, music, yoga, meditation, moral science, nutrition and basics of running and fitness.

The NAMAHA Marathon is likely to witness the participation of more than 700 persons, said organisers.

