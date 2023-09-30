ADVERTISEMENT

Nallapadu SI in Anti-Corruption Bureau net

September 30, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Investigation is on.

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Nallapadu SI, Katta Venkataiah, in Guntur, while he was allegedly taking ₹40,000 bribe, on September 30.

The SI reportedly demanded bribe from the victims so as to avoid their arrests in some cases. The details of the cases for which he demanded money are not yet known.

Following a complaint, the ACB officials caught the SI red-handed while he was taking the amount at his residence, at Bhavaninagar, in Guntur. Investigation is on.

