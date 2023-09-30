HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nallapadu SI in Anti-Corruption Bureau net

Investigation is on.

September 30, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped Nallapadu SI, Katta Venkataiah, in Guntur, while he was allegedly taking ₹40,000 bribe, on September 30.

The SI reportedly demanded bribe from the victims so as to avoid their arrests in some cases. The details of the cases for which he demanded money are not yet known.

Following a complaint, the ACB officials caught the SI red-handed while he was taking the amount at his residence, at Bhavaninagar, in Guntur. Investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.