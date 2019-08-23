NALCO keen on doubling its capacity by 2026, says CMD

National Aluminum Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director Tapan Kumar Chand on Thursday said that NALCO was keen on doubling its production within seven years and wanted to become one of the global leaders in alumina production.

Mr. Chand said that the company’s capacity stood at 4.6 million tones as of now, and was targeting to achieve 1.1 billion tones by 2026.

Mr. Chand visited the Sri Gurudev Charitable Trust in Mangalampalem, near Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district, and interacted with physically challenged persons. He hailed Raparthi Jagadish Babu, founder of the Trust, for supplying prosthetic limbs to 35,000 physically challenged persons in A.P., Odisha, Telangana and other States. He said that the prosthetic limbs would help the physically challenged persons lead a normal life and earn a regular income.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr. Chand said that the company had registered a turnover of ₹11,386 crore in 2018-19 and earned a profit of ₹1,732 crore.

“In spite of challenges facing the economy, NALCO continues to perform well with the concerted efforts of the entire team. That is why it could perform well in the international market. Its listing on the London Metal Exchange indicates its performance in the global market,” Mr. Chand said.

Priority areas

“NALCO achieved the distinction of being the lowest cost producer of bauxite in the world in 2018 according to a report of Wood Mackenzie, a research and consultancy group. NALCO’s export earnings accounted for about 43% of the total sales turnover. It has been giving top priority to capacity utilisation and technology absorption in all of its units. NALCO is concentratating on renewable energy too by establishing solar and wind power units in Odisha and other places,” Mr. Chand said.

“Currently, NALCO is producing 198 MW power under renewable energy category. Its capacility will be doubled shortly as it is keen on establishing many more projects as part of promoting clean and green energy,” he said. NALCO General Manager P.K. Patra Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Director Debasish Ray, Simhadri TMT Steels Director V.V. Krishna Rao, Gurudeva Charitable Trust CEO P. Krishna Rao and others were present in the meeting.