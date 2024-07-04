Naji Naaman literary prize for Tirupati poet

The Naji Naaman Foundation for Gratis Culture (FGC), Lebanon, has selected Tirupati-based English poet and writer K.V. Raghupathi for the 22nd Naji Naaman Literary Prize, for the year 2024.

Mr. Raghupathi, who retired from active teaching at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, is one of the 74 candidates selected for the prize from 3,616 contestants who wrote in 35 languages and dialects representing 80 countries.

He is already a recipient of several national awards, including the Michael Madhusudan Dutt Academy Award (2000), the Rock Pebbles National Award for Creativity (2014) and the King Phrasal Arbind Choudhary National Award for Poetry (2018).

