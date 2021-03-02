Naina Jaiswal launches green mission in Rajamahendravaram

Indian table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Monday launched the Yuvatha-Haritha initiative, in which 5,000 saplings were planted along several streets of the city in the first phase.

Thirteen routes in the cirty are covered in the plantation drive.

The green initiative was launched to increase the green cover, apart from roping in students to aid in conservation of saplings. At least 140 students from the Government Arts College planted a few hundred saplings, and their names are displayed next to the saplings adopted by them.

“The Haritha-Yuvatha initiative reflects the commitment to increase the green cover in the city and it inculcates a habit of conservation of trees among the youth. It is a joy to be part of this mission in Andhra Pradesh,” Ms. Jaiswal told the students.

She also appreciated the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) for its contribution in developing the initiative.

“The mission is to improve the green cover across the city. The students will be the prime force to achieve it and they are being encouraged to adopt the saplings across the city with every support from RMC,” said Mr. Bharat.

The MP said that the model would be brought to the notice of the Central government to replicate it in any State that would be interested in involving students to improve green cover. Government Arts College principal Paul David Kumar and local leaders were present.