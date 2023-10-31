ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari consoles railway accident victims in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

October 31, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari speaking to a girl who was injured in the railway accident at the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari consoled the railway accident victims at the Government General Hospital of Vizianagaram on Tuesday and assured to extend support from the party and NTR Trust. She interacted with them and enquired about the incident. The doctors told her that all injured persons were recovering quickly with the constant medical aid provided by the government. Earlier, TDP senior leaders Kala Venkata Rao, Vangalapudi Anita, Kimidi Nagarjuna and other leaders greeted her at Chelluru, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram.

Cheques distributed

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials distributed cheques to the kin of deceased families of families and injured persons at the hospital.

