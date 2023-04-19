ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu’s visit to Badvel acts as morale booster for TDP cadres

April 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KADAPA

TDP national president tells party activists to highlight the ‘failures of the government’

A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu paying tributes to former MLA B. Veera Reddy at Badvel in Kadapa district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The visit of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to Badvel on April 19 (Wednesday) acted as a morale booster for the party cadres in the constituency, which is considered as a TDP bastion.

After the party’s Zone-V meeting held in Kadapa on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu made it a point to visit Badvel to pay tributes to party veteran and former MLA B. Veera Reddy, before proceeding to Prakasam district.

At a meeting conducted with senior leaders and grassroots workers, Mr. Naidu stressed the importance of ‘highlighting the failures’ of the YSRCP government. He wanted every party activist to rise to the occasion and work for the TDP’s victory in the 2024 elections.

In Porumamilla, a major Panchayat town, Mr. Naidu was extended a rousing reception at the Gandhi Circle, while the cadres shouted slogans in his favour.

YSRCP cadres stage demonstration

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP cadres led by Badvel MLA T. Sudha staged a demonstration with black balloons, protesting against Mr. Naidu’s visit to the constituency, which led to tense moments. They demanded an apology from the opposition party for the remarks allegedly made by its leaders on B.R. Ambedkar Open University.

