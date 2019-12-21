Naidu’s visit: focus likely on young leadership in Vizianagaram

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to give direction to the party leaders of Vizianagaram to build the organisation at the grassroot level during his visit to the district on January 2 and 3.

Mr. Naidu is coming to Vizianagaram for the first time after the poll debacle in all nine Assembly constituencies and Vizianagaram parliament seat where senior leader and former Union Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was defeated in 2019 general elections. Many senior leaders including Mahanti Chinnam Naidu, former MLAs Kolla Lalita Kumari, Bhanjdev, Pativada Narayanaswami Naidu, Sobha Hymavati and others have been making arrangements for Mr. Naidu’s tour.

Civic polls

According to sources, the party may identify young leaders to lead the party in all villages and mandals. The visit also assumes significance in view of the ensuing elections for local bodies, including the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. The party is hopeful of winning the municipal elections as Mr. Ashok could get around 23,000 votes majority in Vizianagaram Assembly segment which is part of the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat. However, his daughter Aditi Gajapati Raju unsuccessfully contested from the Vizianagaram Assembly seat. Clear cross voting in favour of Mr. Ashok was witnessed in the district headquarters.

However, internal differences among the leaders and some other issues have become a drawback for the party. The party senior leaders said that all these issues would be resolved during Mr. Naidu’s.