Naidu’s ‘Vision 2047’ will make Andhra Pradesh number one State in country, says Rajinikanth

April 28, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor Rajinikanth made some interesting comments on Andhra Pradesh politics during the NTR birth centenary celebrations organised here on Friday.

Mr. Rajinikanth said that Andhra Pradesh would be the number one State in the country if Telugu Desam party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Vision 2047’ was made a reality.

Lauding Mr. Naidu as a “visionary,” the actor said, “I pray God to bestow him with health and energy. May the soul of NTR bless him in achieving his goal and future plans for the State.”

“Mr. Naidu is aware of world politics and not just Indian politics. My knowledge enhances whenever I speak to him,” Mr. Rajinikanth said.

“Many people here may not recognise Mr. Naidu’s vision and plans for the State, but everyone outside (Andhra Pradesh) knows it,” he said.

Mr. Naidu had ‘Vision 2020’ for Andhra Pradesh in 1996. His vision for IT sector had turned into a reality, he added. “More than one Telugu working in the IT sector is living a happy life. Hyderabad has became an IT hub. Development in and around Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas speak volumes of development. Bill Gates and others visited Hyderabad and made investments. I had been to Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills after 20-22 years. I did not understand whether I was in Hyderabad or New York,” Mr. Rajinikanth said recalling his recent experience.

“Intellect and mind tell us what to speak. Efficiency tells us how to speak. Experience tells us what to speak and what not to speak. I feel like speaking politics by looking at such a big meeting. But experience says, “No Rajini,” he said, adding, “Mr. Naidu is a friend of mine for the last 30 years. He always thinks for the people.”

Recalling his association with N.T. Rama Rao, the actor said that he had literally jumped in joy twice in his life — when NTR won the elections in 1983 and when I saw the Ganges in the Himalayas.

“NTR’s victory was against Indira Gandhi, who was like Prime Minister Narendra Modi now. His victory was a sensation. NTR led a disciplined and principled life, a ‘Yugapurusha’, and strived for Telugu pride,” Mr. Rajinikanth said.

Mr. Naidu said the TDP would make efforts for conferment of Bharat Ratna on NTR, and announce an action plan for building an NTR memorial during the party’s Mahanadu.

Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and others spoke.

Two books— NTR’s historical speeches and NTR’s Assembly speeches — were released on the occasion.