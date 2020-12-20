Naidu’s video clip kicks up a row

TDP chief ‘asks’ partymen to file cases against police online; unfortunate, says police officers’ association

A video clip of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu purportedly asking his partymen to file cases against the policemen at different places has gone viral, sparking off protests from the police officers’ associations.

In a statement on Saturday, AP Police Officers’ Association State president J. Srinivasa Rao said, “it is unfortunate that a senior politician has been instigating his followers and cadres to adopt wrong and deceitful practices and methods for some months now.”

The video clip shows Mr. Naidu asking his partymen to bring pressure on the policemen by registering cases online.

‘Misuse of facility’

“It is really sad that a leader is asking his partymen to misuse the facility created by the Police Department for rendering service to the people and, more so for the common man and vulnerable sections of society,” said a senior police officer.

The association also said that the AP Police had won an unprecedented 108 national awards for use of technology and bringing in innovations, transformation and change towards a more transparent, accountable and efficient delivery of police services during the last one year.

The IT-enabled services would help the common people access the police services from the safe environment of their homes, it said.

The AP Police won the second place in the use of Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), it said.

“Police have played a crucial role in the criminal justice system in which the police, the prosecution, the judiciary, the forensics and corrections (jails) are the stakeholders,” the association said.