Naidu’s ‘three free gas cylinders’ promise leads to mad rush for e-KYC at gas agencies

Customers are lining up at various gas agency offices all over the Rayalaseema districts, in anticipation of receiving government subsidies, believing that those who have completed their cooking gas connection through e-know your customer (e-KYC ) only are eligible.

Speculations also gripped the beneficiaries holding the white ration cards that the deadline for completing the e-KYC is June 30, while there are also fluctuating deadlines, without any confirmation from the government or the gas agencies.

For instance, the operators at the Prashanthi Gas Agency in Puttaparthi are facing challenges due to the high volume of traffic from the consumers, seeking the e-KYC process, which ultimately led to confusion and exhaustion of the staff on duty.

The manager of another gas agency in Dharmavaram town said that to manage the demand, the agency is distributing only 100 tokens per day. Moreover, issues with the servers are causing further delays, it is observed. The current token system was implemented after the gas managers’ initial decision to register residents by village did not effectively address the demand. Consequently, many individuals are leaving in frustration after being unable to obtain tokens.

Women who come from the rural areas deplore that though they could stand in queue lines to get tokens for more than a couple of hours, it was of no avail. They said they had to visit the agency on alternate days to obtain tokens repeatedly. “My e-KYC was completed after several attempts due to server problems,” said Y. Manjula of Dharmavaram town.

A significant factor contributing to the rush at the gas agency office is the promise of three free gas cylinders from the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the election campaign. Additionally, there is a campaign suggesting that the Centre will also provide subsidies offering three more refills per annum, adding to the urgency and confusion.

Mr. Rajeev, the manager of a gas agency in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district, said that there is no specific time frame for completing e-KYC registrations. He also expressed a willingness to register all users within the next two months, provided they cooperate with the process. Similar issues were reported from Madanapalle and Rajampeta of Annamayya district, Anantapur, and Hindupur.