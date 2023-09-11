Naidu’s son, wife and daughter-in-law to meet him in prison on Tuesday

September 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said that his family would meet his father and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Lokesh said that he, his mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Lokesh would meet Mr. Naidu in the prison through the ‘Mulakat’ facility that permits inmates to meet their loved ones in jail.

Mr. Lokesh said he is prepared to take his legal battle against his father’s arrest to a higher court if required.

“The TDP will not let Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy go further. He will have to be prepared to pay for what he has done to TDP. We will probe all the policies if voted to power next time,” said Mr. Lokesh.

“The arrest of Mr. Naidu is illegal and an act of political vendetta,” Mr. Lokesh added.

