Naidu’s remarks on liquor irresponsible: Minister

Tirumala

28 February 2020 00:04 IST

Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swamy on Thursday termed the remarks allegedly made by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on consumption of liquor by the poor as “ unwarranted and irresponsible.”

“It is ridiculous on the part of Mr. Naidu, who boasts of serving the State for 14 long years, to say that the poor consume it to overcome fatigue after a day’s hard work,” Mr. Narayana Swamy said.

“While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to impose prohibition in the State in phases for an ‘Arogya Andhra Pradesh’, Mr. Naidu seems to be encouraging the people to espouse the social evil,” he told the media here.

“Many political leaders, who included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have congratulated the Chief Minister for bringing in the Disha Bill for protection of women, But Mr. Naidu seems to be hell-bent on criticising him,” the Minister alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to steering the State on the path to progress. It was for this reason he was implementing all his electoral promises, be it Amma Vodi or Vasati Deevena, in quick succession, he said.

The Minister said he prayed Lord Venkateswara to shower his blessings on the Chief Minister for successfully implementing several welfare schemes.