Naidu’s remarks against Speaker sparks uproar

The Assembly witnessed acrimonious scenes on Wednesday with Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu making ‘derogatory’ remarks against Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

The ruling YSR Congress legislators took strong objection to the comments of Mr. Naidu and demanded action against him. They also opined that he should be suspended from the House.

Mr. Seetharam, however, said that the members have to maintain restraint. “Every member feels it is their right to speak. Sometimes it leads to commotion. However, it has been the practice and convention of the House to be restraint during such times. “I excuse them with a kind heart. Also I leave it to their conscience to use such words. Let's see that House takes up business in a smooth manner,” he said.

The speaker also said that all derogatory and unparliamentary words and remarks would be expunged from the records.

The trigger

Earlier, pandemonium prevailed during the question hour when a discussion on the introduction of English medium in government schools was going on. The trouble broke out when YSRCP MLA Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy alleged that Mr. Naidu cannot speak English properly. He also alleged that the student wing of TDP did not allow him to take the pre-Ph.D exam in English. Fiercely reacting to it, Mr. Naidu said that he received a “standing ovation” for his presentations at international fora. “Andhra Pradesh developed leaps and bounds during my regime. Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and many other stalwarts visited Andhra Pradesh when I was the Chief Minister, and they were impressed by my work,” he said.

This led to a heated discussion and personal accusations between Mr. Naidu and the YSR Congress MLA. Rejecting Mr. Naidu’s request to permit him to react to the comments against him, the Speaker said: “Is this a qawwali dance to give a chance to one after the other?” Subsequently, Mr. Naidu made serious comments on the chair.

Taking serious objection to Mr. Naidu’s remarks, Mr. Seetharam said that despite 40 years of experience, the Leader of the Opposition was behaving in an irresponsible manner and not giving respect to the Chair.

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu demanded that action be taken against the Leader of the Opposition. It led to a discussion on the behaviour of Mr. Naidu.

Later, Mr. Seetharam, putting an end to the discussion, said that he would agree with the opinions and the feelings of the MLAs. But, the House has to follow the conventions, adjust and conduct the business in a smooth manner, he added.