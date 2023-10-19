Naidu’s remand in skill case extended till November 1

October 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s hopes for relief in the skill development scam case were once again dashed on Thursday as the ACB Court extended his judicial remand till November 1, while the High Court posted his bail plea before a Bench that will be sitting during the Dasara vacation.

Mr. Naidu was produced before judge B.S.V. Himabindu virtually upon the expiry of his remand on Thursday. She enquired about his health condition and when Mr. Naidu told her that he had certain apprehensions on his security, she advised him to make a written submission and instructed the Rajamahendravaram central jail authorities to forward the same.

She also ordered that the jail officials should give her periodic updates of Mr. Naidu’s health in view of the concerns expressed by him and his family.

As far as the bail application in the High Court was concerned, Justice K. Suresh Reddy said he would hear the matter after Dasara vacation, but conceded Mr. Naidu’s request to post it before a Vacation Bench, and permitted his examination by personal physicians.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu’s SLP in the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail in the Fibernet scam case is scheduled to be heard by Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Tridevi on October 20. The verdict in skill has been reserved by them.

