ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu’s public meeting is a big failure, says ZP chairperson

January 11, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Bobbili on Wednesday was a big failure as people had stopped to believe his promises since he would conveniently forget them after coming to power.

Addressing the media here, he said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the closure of the sugar factory in Sithanagaram as he had never come to the rescue of sugarcane farmers who used to seek remunerative price and prompt payments for the supply of sugarcane to the factory.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao challenged Mr. Naidu to offer ticket to a leader from backward classes in Bobbili if he was really sincere about political empowerment of BCs in the constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The public meeting of Mr. Naidu had failed to evoke response as people decided to vote only for the YSRCP in the ensuring general elections, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US