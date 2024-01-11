GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu’s public meeting is a big failure, says ZP chairperson

January 11, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Bobbili on Wednesday was a big failure as people had stopped to believe his promises since he would conveniently forget them after coming to power.

Addressing the media here, he said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the closure of the sugar factory in Sithanagaram as he had never come to the rescue of sugarcane farmers who used to seek remunerative price and prompt payments for the supply of sugarcane to the factory.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao challenged Mr. Naidu to offer ticket to a leader from backward classes in Bobbili if he was really sincere about political empowerment of BCs in the constituency.

The public meeting of Mr. Naidu had failed to evoke response as people decided to vote only for the YSRCP in the ensuring general elections, he said.

