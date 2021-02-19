Naidu’s political innings coming to an end: Sajjala

GUNTUR

19 February 2021 01:36 IST

‘Kuppam people have come out of his clutches’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has lost his senses following the defeat of the contestants backed by his party in his home turf Kuppam, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), has alleged.

“Mr. Naidu’s desperate outbursts point to the fact that his political innings are coming to an end,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media here on Thursday. He said the people of Kuppam had finally come out of the clutches of Mr. Naidu.

Brushing aside the criticism that the YSRCP leaders had threatened the voters through the village volunteers, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no necessity to threaten the voters as the government was delivering welfare schemes at their doorstep on a saturation basis.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy slammed Mr. Naidu for alleging that democracy failed with the victory of YSRCP. “Only Mr. Naidu can pass such irresponsible comments,” he said.

While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled every promise made in a most responsible way, irrespective of the beneficiary’s caste, religion, or the party they voted for, Mr. Naidu had done nothing for Kuppam constituency, which was why people had taught him a lesson.

Stating that the YSRCP supporters had won in 2,424 panchayats and TDP in only 527, he challenged Mr. Naidu to prove them wrong.

“Mr. Naidu has earlier conspired with the SEC and created hurdles for the government. Now, he is going against the SEC as the poll results are not satisfactory,” he alleged, thanked people who voted for the YSRCP supporters in spite of the TDP’s evil propaganda.