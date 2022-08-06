Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s PA, 15 others booked for burning MP’s effigy in Kuppam

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR August 06, 2022 21:50 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:50 IST

The Kuppam urban police on Saturday evening booked P. Manohar, the personal assistant (PA) of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam Assembly constituency, and 15 other TDP cadres for burning the effigy of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav at the RTC bus stand junction at Kuppam.

Circle inspector T. Sridhar said that the TDP activists led by Manohar had organised the burning of the MP’s effigy despite the police personnel trying to prevent their move. “Our constables tried to stop them from burning the effigy, but Manohar and 15 others prevented them from discharging their duties,” he said. Hence, cases were booked against them under Sections 353 and 341 of the IPC.

