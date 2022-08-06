Naidu’s PA, 15 others booked for burning MP’s effigy in Kuppam
They prevented police from discharging their duties, says CI
The Kuppam urban police on Saturday evening booked P. Manohar, the personal assistant (PA) of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam Assembly constituency, and 15 other TDP cadres for burning the effigy of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav at the RTC bus stand junction at Kuppam.
Circle inspector T. Sridhar said that the TDP activists led by Manohar had organised the burning of the MP’s effigy despite the police personnel trying to prevent their move. “Our constables tried to stop them from burning the effigy, but Manohar and 15 others prevented them from discharging their duties,” he said. Hence, cases were booked against them under Sections 353 and 341 of the IPC.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.