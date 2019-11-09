Naidu’s misdeeds will be exposed: Minister

Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday said that TDP national president N. Chandrabnabu Naidu was slinging mud on the YSRCP government as he was unable to digest his party’s rout in the elections and out of fear that his “corrupt deals” would be exposed.

Addressing the media in Tirupati, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, referring to Mr. Naidu’s alleged remarks calling YSRCP leaders “rowdies,” wondered how could people give us a sweeping victory, more so in Chittoor district, the home turf of Mr. Naidu, had we been really so. People had shunned Mr. Naidu in his home turf, he added.

The TDP supremo had hatched a conspiracy with former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy to send YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to jail, the Minister said, and added, “We are going to expose the misdeeds of Mr. Naidu soon, and he will go to jail for 16 years.”

Sand shortage

Referring to JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s recent ‘long march’ in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said, “While Mr. Pawan’s yatra was just 3-km, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s walkathon spanned more than 3,000 km.”

The Minister appealed to the people and construction workers to stay calm as the government would solve the sand issue soon.

Sand availability was affected because the Krishna, the Godavari and the Penna were in spate following heavy rains.

Ex gratia announced

Announcing an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased in the road accident on the Mogili ghat section, the Minister expressed his grief and sympathies to the bereaved family members.