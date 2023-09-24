HamberMenu
Naidu’s judicial remand extended till Oct. 5 after A.P. CID’s questioning for two days ends

TDP chief’s appeals in SC, bail petitions in ACB court are likely to come up for hearing on Monday; CID preparing to seek further custody of Naidu

September 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen protesting from boats against the arrest of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the Lawsons Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Fishermen protesting from boats against the arrest of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the Lawsons Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The ACB Court here extended the judicial remand of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case till October 5, following the expiry of his two-day CID custody on Sunday, September 24. 

Mr. Naidu, who is currently lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail, was produced before the ACB Court judge B.S.V. Himabindu in a video-conference mode shortly after the CID custody came to an end at the scheduled 5 p.m. 

Ms. Himabindu reportedly sought Mr. Naidu’s feedback on whether the CID complied with the conditions laid down for his custodial interrogation and the manner in which he was treated.

Meanwhile, the ACB Court is going to hear the interim and regular bail petitions filed by Mr. Naidu on Monday, September 25.

The CID is set to file a petition on September 25 seeking an extension of Mr. Naidu’s custody on the ground that it needs more time to extract information.

On the other hand, the SLP filed in the Supreme Court by Mr. Naidu against the High Court’s dismissal of his quash petition is likely to be heard on Monday.

It may be noted that Mr. Naidu was initially sent to judicial remand on September 10 for 14 days and it was extended by two days ending Sunday 5 p.m., during which period CID was allowed to question him. The judicial remand is extended for the second time by 11 days now.

