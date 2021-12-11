Naidu’s ‘free OTS’ a fake promise: Sajjala

‘Scheme rolled out by government is voluntary’

Taking objection to the reports in a section of media on the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged on Friday that the “imaginative stories” were aimed at destabilising the government and misleading the people.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no compulsion to opt for it.

“It is a completely voluntary scheme, which the people can opt to gain complete rights on the property they pledged for availing of loans,” he said, and urged people not to believe in such stories.

“The government is bearing the registration cost of ₹6,000 crore without burdening the beneficiaries,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Criticising TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “trying to bluff people” by promising to provide OTS free of cost, the YSRCP leader questioned why it had been shelved during the TDP term.

Alleging that the previous government had built TIDCO houses without providing any infrastructure, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Naidu’s “free OTS” was a fake promise.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been creating assets for the poor through the OTS scheme,” he said.