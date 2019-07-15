Naidu’s foreign visits yielded no result: YSRCP

The ruling YSR Congress and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) criticised each other during the question hour on Monday over the foreign visits of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure. The YSRCP members pointed out that there had been no positive and tangible response in terms of inflow of capital, setting up of industries or employment creation after Mr. Naidu’s visit or Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) entered into with various companies during partnership summits.

The treasury benches alleged that the investments did not cross beyond the MoU stage and the partnership summits ended up with tall claims of huge investments and lakhs of jobs which served as a big publicity event but not a single industry was set up nor was any employment opportunity generated. The expenditure on the trips touched ₹39 crore but with no positive results.

Mr. Naidu, however, asserted that his visits were aimed at attracting investments. Employment was provided to as many as 5 lakh people. MoUs worth of ₹16 lakh crore were entered into during the foreign visits, he said, adding, “We strived day and night to make Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for investors.”

“The trips were made in the interest of State and generate employment to the youth here. Investments were flowing into the State due to the sustained efforts by the TDP government.”

Buggana’s claim

Intervening, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the TDP boasts that Kia Motors set up its shop in Andhra Pradesh due to Mr. Naidu’s efforts. But, the fact remains something else. Reading out a letter written by Kia Motors Han-Woo Park to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Minister said that Mr. Han Woo Park was invited to invest in Andhra Pradesh by former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007. Mr. Han Woo Park recalled the same in his letter, he pointed out.