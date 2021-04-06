‘Naidu’s decision came from fear of defeat in polls’

KAKINADA

06 April 2021 00:51 IST

The TDP has always undermined the SCS issue during its rule: Kannababu

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Monday said that Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to boycott the MPTC/ZPTC elections fearing defeat in the battle against YSRCP.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference at his residence, Mr. Kannababu referred to the results in the recent elections to the gram panchayats and urban local bodies where the TDP suffered a debacle and said that the party’s decision to boycott elections came from the fear of seeing a repeat of events.

On the fight for the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Kannababu said: “The TDP has always supported the special package and undermined the SCS during its rule, whereas the YSRCP has been fighting for the SCS.”

“Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan chooses to be silent instead of demanding the SCS for the State. Mr. Pawan Kalyan should have raised the demand at the recent Tirupati public meeting,” said Mr. Kannababu, adding that the JSP chief should question the Centre, instead of the State government, on issues of VSP privatisation or hike in fuel prices.