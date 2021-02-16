Naidu’s claims on poll results false: Mekapati

16 February 2021 06:15 IST

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy disputed the claim made by N. Chandrababu Naidu that the TDP-supported candidate won the panchayat election in the Minister’s native village of Brahmanapalli in Marripadu mandal in Nellore district.

“It was YSRC-backed candidate who won with a majority of 1,088 votes in Brahmanapalli. In fact, no TDP-supported candidate was in the fray in the panchayat,” the Minister said in a release, adding that that candidates backed by the YSRCP have won 90% of the panchayats in his native constituency of Atmakur.

He said that Mr. Naidu had made false statements suggesting that the YSRCP-backed candidate had lost the election in Brahmanapalli.

Mr. Gautham Reddy also urged the media to check the facts before publishing or broadcasting such news.