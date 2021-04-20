Naidu’s birthday celebrated

Members of the TNSF cutting a cake to mark the birthday of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on S.V. University campus in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TIRUPATI

20 April 2021 23:17 IST

While TNSF members cut a cake on SVU campus, TDP leaders prayed for his health at Alipiri

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s 71st birthday was celebrated in a grand manner at his alma mater, Sri Venkateswara University, here on Tuesday, while senior party leaders converged at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, and prayed for his health and longevity.

Students and research scholars under the banner of the party’s students’ wing, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), converged at the university’s library building and cut a cake on the occasion.

They recalled how Mr. Naidu had started his career as a student leader from the campus to emerge as a “global leader known for his administrative prowess.”

Telugu Yuvatha State leaders N. Seshadri Naidu and P. Sapthagiri Prasad took part.

Party leaders led by constituency in-charge M. Sugunamma gathered at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in small numbers in view of COVID-19 guidelines and broke coconuts while praying for Mr. Naidu’s health.

As part of the celebrations, they distributed face masks and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets to the devotees trekking to Tirumala.

Celebrating his birthday in Anantapur, TDP Anantapur Parliamentary constituency president Kalava Srinivasulu said Mr. Naidu was an inspiration to the youth. Uravakonda MLA Pyyavula Keshav and former Anantapur Urban MLA Vykuntham Prabhakar Chowdary said that Mr. Naidu represented hope for the downtrodden.

In Kurnool, district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu, MLC K.E. Prabhakar and Kurnool Parliament constituency in charge T.G. Bharat distributed vegetables, masks, and buttermilk to the public on the streets after cutting a cake at the party office.