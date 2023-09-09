Naidu’s arrest an act of political vengeance: Pawan Kalyan 

September 09, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was an act of political vengeance.

He strongly condemned the arrest and took strong objection to detention of TDP leaders and activists whose right it was to protest against the shabby treatment being meted to Mr. Naidu.

The government was clearly encouraging actions that jeopardised law and order and instead of hauling up the actual culprits, it was targeting the opposition parties.

It is unfortunate that those who allegedly committed major offences and even spent quite a long time in jail were freely touring abroad while the democratic rights of leaders of the opposition parties and people in the State were being deprived.

Mr. Kalyan said the police had cracked down on his party during his Jana Vani program in Visakhapatnam last year and stooped to the extent of registering attempt-to-murder cases on innocent leaders.

“I extend my full support to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and wish that he comes out of the situation soon”, the JSP chief stated in a video message.

