HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu’s arrest an act of political vengeance: Pawan Kalyan 

The government was clearly encouraging actions that jeopardised law and order and instead of hauling up the actual culprits, it was targeting the opposition parties.

September 09, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was an act of political vengeance. | file photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was an act of political vengeance. | file photo | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was an act of political vengeance. 

He strongly condemned the arrest and took strong objection to detention of TDP leaders and activists whose right it was to protest against the shabby treatment being meted to Mr. Naidu.

Live Updates: Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates | Former CM held in ₹550 crore Skill Development Corporation fraud case, says State Police

The government was clearly encouraging actions that jeopardised law and order and instead of hauling up the actual culprits, it was targeting the opposition parties.

It is unfortunate that those who allegedly committed major offences and even spent quite a long time in jail were freely touring abroad while the democratic rights of leaders of the opposition parties and people in the State were being deprived. 

ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: high alert sounded in A.P.

Mr. Kalyan said the police had cracked down on his party during his Jana Vani program in Visakhapatnam last year and stooped to the extent of registering attempt-to-murder cases on innocent leaders. 

“I extend my full support to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and wish that he comes out of the situation soon”, the JSP chief stated in a video message.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.