Naidu’s Amaravati dilemma: where to start and how to proceed?

The Chief Minister, after a field visit to the capital region and witnessing the state of ‘disuse and destruction caused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’, invites suggestions from people on the way forward, and vows to take up the project on priority

Published - June 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the Amaravati capital region on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the Amaravati capital region on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

While welcoming suggestions from people on how to develop the Amaravati capital city, particularly in the view of the “devastation caused to the infrastructure projects in the last five years under the YSRCP term,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said after a field visit to the capital region on June 20 (Thursday), that “he is not able to understand what to do, where to start and how to proceed.”

Mr. Naidu was addressing the media and the Amaravati farmers at under-construction CRDA Project Office.

Before addressing the media, he visited the site where Praja Vedika once existed, and which was demolished by the YSRCP government, and saw the debris left there as its is.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu bowing down in reverence at the place where foundation stone was laid for the Amaravati capital city project in 2015, at Uddandarayunipalem on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu bowing down in reverence at the place where foundation stone was laid for the Amaravati capital city project in 2015, at Uddandarayunipalem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Mr. Naidu also visited the site where foundation stone for the Amaravati capital city was laid at Uddandarayunipalem. He also visited the buildings under construction, which included the multi-storeyed MLA and MLC apartments (G+12) at Rayapudi, All India Service multi-storeyed apartments (G+12 floors), bungalows meant for the Principal Secretary and Secretary, Secretariat and General Administration Department Towers, High Court building, Judicial Complex and Additional Court Halls, E6 Trunk Road, NGO Quarters, apartments meant for Type-1, Type-2 Officers and Group D employees, judges’ bungalows and Ministers’ bungalows.

Mr. Naidu prostrated at the place where the foundation stone was laid for Amaravati and touched the soil there. Later, he interacted with the women farmers who performed prayers at the place for 1,631 days.

White Paper soon

Mr. Naidu said the government would release a White Paper on the status of the Amaravati capital city project very soon so that its actual position could be understood.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to remove the thorny bushes spread across the capital city so that the extent of damage caused could be seen and understood.

“Amaravati is the capital for every citizen of the State. I welcome suggestions from people, including NRIs, to develop it. I thank all Amaravati farmers who gave their lands and extended their support to the women of the region in leading a sustained struggle against the attempts of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to destroy the capital and set up three capitals,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The government will not use the Praja Vedika site. The debris will not be removed. This is to show to the future generations the bad governance of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.”N. Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The debris of Praja Vedika that was not removed after its demolition by the YSRCP government.

The debris of Praja Vedika that was not removed after its demolition by the YSRCP government. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Responding to a question, Mr. Naidu said, “The government will not use the Praja Vedika site. It will leave the debris there itself to show to the future generations the bad governance of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.”

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made many attempts to ruin the capital city and its brand, but people protected it by defeating him in the general elections,” Mr. Naidu said.

The government would take up projects based on priority, he said. “There are certain buildings nearing completion and some others at the foundation level. A few people have resorted to theft of construction property, sand, iron, pipes, stone and others,” Mr. Naidu said, and added they they would brought to book.

Mr. Naidu said both Polavaram irrigation project and Amaravati would be taken up on priority basis.

