Naidu’s allegation on G.O. No. 1 that bans rallies and meetings on roads is baseless, says Sajjala

January 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that the G.O. No.1 is aimed at preventing his rallies and meetings is baseless.

“Mr. Naidu is conducting his meetings and rallies in Kuppam as planned,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government had issued the G.O. in the wake of the stampede reported at Kandukur in Nellore district, where Mr. Naidu had conducted a roadshow and later addressed a public meeting, which claimed the lives of eight innocent people.

Had there been no deaths, or had the TDP avoided creating such circumstances, then there was no need to bring in such rules, the YSRCP leader said.

He further alleged that the stampede at Kandukur had taken place as the TDP attempted to project through drone photography that Mr. Naidu’s meeting attracted large number of people. It was a willful act of the TDP, he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also accused Mr. Naidu of misleading the people by stating that a few of his party members were injured in a clash with the police at Kuppam during his three-day tour of his constituency.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu did not abide by the law of land. “Why didn’t he seek police permission for his official public rallies and meetings?” he questioned. Had the TDP leaders sought permission of the police for conducting rallies and meetings, they might have considered and would have suggested alternative venues for the purpose, he observed.

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s observations on the appointment of Advisers to the Government, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Executive was not subordinate to the Judiciary.

“I do not think the courts will interfere with the functioning of the Executive,” he said, and hoped that the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary would respect each other’s jurisdiction. “If there are any violations, the courts will take an appropriate decision,” he said.