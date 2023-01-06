HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu’s allegation on G.O. No. 1 that bans rallies and meetings on roads is baseless, says Sajjala

The government had to bring in the G.O. in the wake of the stampede and the resultant deaths at a TDP programme at Kandukur in Nellore district, says the Government Adviser

January 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is continuing his meetings as per schedule in Kuppam, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is continuing his meetings as per schedule in Kuppam, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that the G.O. No.1 is aimed at preventing his rallies and meetings is baseless.

“Mr. Naidu is conducting his meetings and rallies in Kuppam as planned,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government had issued the G.O. in the wake of the stampede reported at Kandukur in Nellore district, where Mr. Naidu had conducted a roadshow and later addressed a public meeting, which claimed the lives of eight innocent people.

Had there been no deaths, or had the TDP avoided creating such circumstances, then there was no need to bring in such rules, the YSRCP leader said.

He further alleged that the stampede at Kandukur had taken place as the TDP attempted to project through drone photography that Mr. Naidu’s meeting attracted large number of people. It was a willful act of the TDP, he alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also accused Mr. Naidu of misleading the people by stating that a few of his party members were injured in a clash with the police at Kuppam during his three-day tour of his constituency.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu did not abide by the law of land. “Why didn’t he seek police permission for his official public rallies and meetings?” he questioned. Had the TDP leaders sought permission of the police for conducting rallies and meetings, they might have considered and would have suggested alternative venues for the purpose, he observed.

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s observations on the appointment of Advisers to the Government, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Executive was not subordinate to the Judiciary.

“I do not think the courts will interfere with the functioning of the Executive,” he said, and hoped that the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary would respect each other’s jurisdiction. “If there are any violations, the courts will take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.