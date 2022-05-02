Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP for proper maintenance of law and order in Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that women, Dalits, and backward classes were suffering a lot due to the government’s apathy towards the attacks on them

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that women, Dalits, and backward classes were suffering a lot due to the government’s apathy towards the attacks on them

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, requesting him to take appropriate action that would ensure the maintenance of law and order in the State so that people, especially women, can live in safety.

Mr. Naidu was referring to a string of incidents that jeopardised law and order in the State including the attack on Gopalapuram MLA T. Venkat Rao for his alleged role in the murder of a leader of his party at G. Kothapalli village in Eluru district and the gang rape of a woman at Repalle railway station.

He stated that women, Dalits, and backward classes were suffering a lot due to the government’s apathy towards the attacks on them.

“The image of Andhra Pradesh was getting tarnished because of such incidents. It is, therefore, imperative that the police discharge their duties properly to see that justice is done to the victims and the culprits are punished,” he said. Mr. Naidu said YSR Congress (YSRC) goons have been committing all sorts of offences since June 2019. People were living under constant fear of attacks as the police failed in nabbing the offenders and deterrent action was not being taken against those posing a threat to society.

He said there were several instances of the involvement of YSRC leaders in drug peddling and their links to the liquor mafia.

Mr. Naidu said the miscreants who raped the woman at Repalle railway station were under the influence of liquor and ganja. This proved the link between the increasing consumption of drugs and liquor to the high crime rate.

Another matter of concern was the unearthing of another drug racket in Vijayawada, the TDP leader said, demanding that the government should take concrete action in order to make people feel and really be safe.