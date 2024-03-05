GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu writes to A.P. DGP seeking details of cases registered against him in State

The TDP national president, in a letter to the State police head, seeks ‘consolidated and authentic’ information to enable him to comply with the ECI’s mandate for contesting the elections

March 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
As the election notification is expected anytime, I request early action in the matter, says N. Chandrababu Naidu in a letter to the DGP. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a politically far-reaching move, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought information from Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP) about the cases filed against him across the State.

In a letter to the DGP on March 5, and marking copies to all the District Superintendents of Police, APCID, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr. Naidu said that several cases had been “foisted against him” in various police stations and by several agencies in the State.

“Every candidate contesting the Assembly elections, in pursuance of the ECI instructions, has to furnish the criminal antecedents, if any, to the election authorities and the general public. Hence, kindly arrange to furnish the list of cases filed against me by different agencies and authorities since January 1, 2019,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

“As the election notification is expected anytime from now, I request early action in the matter. As it is an impractical task for any person to seek information from each of the agenices, a consolidated and authentic information is sought from your office as controlling authority. Any delay or denial of information is against the principles of natural justice,” Mr. Naidu said in the letter.

Several cases had been registered against the former Chief Minister by different investigating agencies. He had also been lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in the skill development case in October 2023. He was also an accused in the liquor, Fibernet, and Amaravati Inner Ring Road cases.

