Naidu writes to Andhra Pradesh DGP seeking inquiry into ‘police excesses’ at Kuppam

January 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The TDP national president undertakes protest march denouncing the ‘unruly handling of his scheduled visit to his constituency’ and arrest of party cadres

K. Umashanker

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with an injured party worker, at the area hospital at Kuppam on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to order an inquiry into the “excesses of the police authorities in Kuppam,” and take appropriate action against those responsible for the “unruly handling of his scheduled visit to his constituency.”

In a letter to the DGP, Mr. Naidu alleged that Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy had resorted to illegal confiscation of three vehicles, including the campaign vehicle.

The TDP chief said that though his manager had made proper requests with the area police seeking permission for his programmes between January 4 and 6, the permissions were not only denied but no effort was made to make any alternative arrangements.

Mr. Naidu further alleged that the police had detained him at the Kuppam-Karnataka border village when he was proceeding to the villages of his constituency. The TDP chief said the police had also stopped the people and party cadres from meeting him.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu undertook protest march from R&B Guest House to the party office to denounce the “police excesses and arrest of party cadres.”

In the evening, he visited the area hospital at Kuppam and called on the party cadres who were injured in the lathi-charge.

