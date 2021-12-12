Andhra Pradesh

Naidu writes letter to DGP on security to TDP leader

File photo of TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu   | Photo Credit: RAJU. V

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang urging him to provide necessary security to the TDP leader Thikka Reddy, who was allegedly attacked by the YSRCP workers in Kurnool district.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter dated December 11, said Mr. Thikka Reddy, TDP leader in Kurnool district, was attacked when he was attending the procession of Lord Anjaneyaswamy in Pedda Bompalle village in Kosigi mandal. Fortunately, he was saved by the TDP cadre. "In this attack by the ruling party goons, five cadres belonging to TDP were injured," he alleged.

Earlier too in February 2020, Mr. Thikka Reddy was attacked and was injured severely. In spite of Mr. Thikka Reddy facing threat to his life and property from the ruling party it is appalling to see that there has been no action from police. It is high time that, at least now, Mr. Thikka Reddy be provided with adequate security. Else in the event of any untoward incident against Mr. Thikka Reddy, the Government will be held responsible, he added.


