Naidu writes letter to DGP on Kuppam incident

VIJAYAWADA

11 January 2022 10:17 IST

Two TDP leaders, Lokesh and Saravan were attacked during broad daylight by the “YSRCP goons” in Kuppam town.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang urging him to take necessary action against the persons who allegedly attacked the TDP leaders in Kuppam town.

In the letter dated Monday, Mr. Naidu said that it was brought to his notice about the “brutal and uncivilised attack by YSRCP henchmen” against TDP leaders in Kuppam, on Monday.

Not only were they attacked but also one of them, Mr. Lokesh was prevented from joining in the hospital to get treatment, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said such cruel attacks were carried out by the YSRCP henchmen only to deter them from raising illegal mining issue. These attacks have not only eclipsed fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution but are also a blot on our democracy, he said.

Therefore, stringent action has to be taken against the culprits and ensure that appropriate treatment is provided to the victims, Lokesh and Saravan, he added.