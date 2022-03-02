Naidu will fail in his campaign against Jagan in Viveka murder case, says MP
YSRCP MP Margani Bharat on Wednesday accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of trying to gain political mileage by “pretending” to support the family of the slain leader Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. Addressing the media here, Mr. Bharat alleged that Mr. Naidu had launched a misinformation campaign in an attempt to establish the involvement of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the murder case. “The entire TDP team has intensified a false campaign against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to tarnish his image, but their evil designs will not succeed,” he said.
Mr. Bharat said the TDP chief had not spared any of his family members to further his political ambitions.
