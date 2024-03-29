ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, asserts Pemmasani

March 29, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

He, along with other leaders of the party, participate in TDP’s 43rd Foundation Day celebrations at Guntur district party headquarters

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders pay homage to the party’s founder N.T. Rama Rao during the party’s 43rd Foundation Day celebrations at party office in Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with the support of NDA partners, said TDP Guntur Parliamentary constituency candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. He, along with other leaders of the party, participated in the TDP 43rd Foundation Day celebrations held at Guntur district party headquarters on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrasekhar observed that while Telugu Desam Party’s founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), brought recognition to the Telugus at the national level and made them proud, Mr. Naidu had encouraged the Telugus at the global level.

Party leaders, including Prathipadu Assembly constituency candidate B. Ramanjaneyulu, Guntur West contestant Piduguralla (Galla) Madhavi, Guntur East candidate Md. Naseer Ahmed, Tadikonda candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar and others addressed the gathering. 

Mr. Sravan Kumar said that NTR was the first leader to introduce the agriculture loan waiver. He said that the party founder was instrumental in developing the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities in the State. Mr. Naseer said that the Minorities welfare was taken place during the tenure of NTR and then in the regime of Mr. Naidu. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Chandrshekar and Mr. Ramanjaneyulu participated in religious activities at a Church at Etukuru in the city on the occasion of Good Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US