Naidu will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, asserts Pemmasani

March 29, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with the support of NDA partners, said TDP Guntur Parliamentary constituency candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. He, along with other leaders of the party, participated in the TDP 43rd Foundation Day celebrations held at Guntur district party headquarters on Friday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar observed that while Telugu Desam Party’s founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), brought recognition to the Telugus at the national level and made them proud, Mr. Naidu had encouraged the Telugus at the global level.

Party leaders, including Prathipadu Assembly constituency candidate B. Ramanjaneyulu, Guntur West contestant Piduguralla (Galla) Madhavi, Guntur East candidate Md. Naseer Ahmed, Tadikonda candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar and others addressed the gathering.

Mr. Sravan Kumar said that NTR was the first leader to introduce the agriculture loan waiver. He said that the party founder was instrumental in developing the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities in the State. Mr. Naseer said that the Minorities welfare was taken place during the tenure of NTR and then in the regime of Mr. Naidu.

Later, Mr. Chandrshekar and Mr. Ramanjaneyulu participated in religious activities at a Church at Etukuru in the city on the occasion of Good Friday.

