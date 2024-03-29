GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, asserts Pemmasani

He, along with other leaders of the party, participate in TDP’s 43rd Foundation Day celebrations at Guntur district party headquarters

March 29, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders pay homage to the party’s founder N.T. Rama Rao during the party’s 43rd Foundation Day celebrations at party office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

TDP leaders pay homage to the party’s founder N.T. Rama Rao during the party’s 43rd Foundation Day celebrations at party office in Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with the support of NDA partners, said TDP Guntur Parliamentary constituency candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar. He, along with other leaders of the party, participated in the TDP 43rd Foundation Day celebrations held at Guntur district party headquarters on Friday. 

Mr. Chandrasekhar observed that while Telugu Desam Party’s founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), brought recognition to the Telugus at the national level and made them proud, Mr. Naidu had encouraged the Telugus at the global level.

Party leaders, including Prathipadu Assembly constituency candidate B. Ramanjaneyulu, Guntur West contestant Piduguralla (Galla) Madhavi, Guntur East candidate Md. Naseer Ahmed, Tadikonda candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar and others addressed the gathering. 

Mr. Sravan Kumar said that NTR was the first leader to introduce the agriculture loan waiver. He said that the party founder was instrumental in developing the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities in the State. Mr. Naseer said that the Minorities welfare was taken place during the tenure of NTR and then in the regime of Mr. Naidu. 

Later, Mr. Chandrshekar and Mr. Ramanjaneyulu participated in religious activities at a Church at Etukuru in the city on the occasion of Good Friday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Telugu Desam Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.