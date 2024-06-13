ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, wife offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

Published - June 13, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on June 13 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu visited Indrakeeladri before assuming his office at the Secretariat at Velagapudi and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni), NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana, temple Executive Officer S. Rama Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others welcomed Mr. Naidu at the temple.

The temple officials accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister and his wife with the temple honours. They offered teertha prasadams, silk clothes and a photograph of the deity to Mr. Naidu and Ms. Bhuvaneswari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US