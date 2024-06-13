Naidu, wife offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N. Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on June 13 (Thursday).

Mr. Naidu visited Indrakeeladri before assuming his office at the Secretariat at Velagapudi and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni), NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao, Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana, temple Executive Officer S. Rama Rao, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and others welcomed Mr. Naidu at the temple.

The temple officials accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister and his wife with the temple honours. They offered teertha prasadams, silk clothes and a photograph of the deity to Mr. Naidu and Ms. Bhuvaneswari.