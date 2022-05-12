Naidu welcomes SC order on sedition law

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the ‘historic order’ of the Supreme Court, putting the Section 124A sedition law on hold.

Mr. Naidu hailed the apex court for ordering the governments not to file new FIRs under this Colonial-era law. It was laudable that the court had asked the governments concerned not to take further action on the cases already under Section 124A of the IPC.

In a tweet on Thursday, the TDP chief said the Supreme Court order came as a huge relief at a time when some governments were using the sedition law for political vendetta. The dictatorial rulers were putting this section to gross misuse for narrow gains, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the court’s decision would help in protecting and upholding the democratic rights of the people.