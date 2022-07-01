Naidu welcomes “neutrals” into TDP fold

Party getting immense support from people, he claims

Party getting immense support from people, he claims

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed into the party fold people who are neutral.

Speaking soon after businessman from Rajampet parliamentary constituency Ganta Narahari joined the TDP, Mr. Naidu said Mr. Narahari, who had received the best youngest entrepreneur award from the President in 2017-18, had created employment opportunities for many people.

Mr. Naidu said people who stayed away from politics and the ones who were neutral, were welcome to join his party. He said concerted efforts were needed to save the State from the YSR Congress Party which had “unleashed an era of destruction, ruining every sector”.

The TDP president claimed immense support from people wherever he went and said people were already looking for an alternative to the incumbent dispensation.

‘Vendetta politics’

The party’s State president K. Atchannaidu alleged that the ruling party leaders were targeting those who had quit their party and joined the TDP. Citing the case of Rajampet parliamentary segment YSRCP farmers’ wing president Maddireddy Kondreddy, he alleged that the YSRCP leaders had been harassing him by foisting cases against him and attacking his house ever since he joined the TDP on April 29 this year.

He accused the ruling party leaders of behaving in gross violation of democratic norms by resorting to “vendetta politics” and asserted that “reconstruction” of the State was possible only under the TDP rule by the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu. He said upset by the “anarchy unleashed by the YSRCP” in the State, many ruling party leaders were ready to join the TDP.