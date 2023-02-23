Naidu welcomes Kanna into TDP, both express confidence in defeating Jagan

February 23, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Welcoming the former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana into the Telugu Desam Party, party president N. Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of having a cruel mentality.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Mr. Naidu lambasted Mr. Jagan that his reverse governance had started from demolition of the Praja Vedika itself. Both the leaders expressed confidence that they would defeat the YSRCP in the next general elections.

“Till 2019, whoever ruled the State tried their best to develop the State and also to get some popularity. But all the institutions literally collapsed after Mr. Jagan became Chief Minister,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Welcoming Mr. Lakshminarayana into the party, Mr. Naidu said that he was a leader who was close to the heart of the people and always abides by political ethics. Observing that he differed with Mr. Lakshminarayana several times only politically, Mr. Naidu said they never had any personal differences between them.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that he joined the TDP keeping in view the future of the State. Admitting that since beginning he worked against Mr. Naidu, he said that he maintained that there was an immediate need to defeat Mr. Jagan.

Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged that despite taking huge loans and a mounting debt burden, Mr. Jagan failed in developing the State. Reacting on Amaravati capital city, Mr. Lakshminarayana said Mr. Jagan assured that he would develop it as the only capital of the State when he was in the Opposition. But, after coming to power, Mr. Jagan started a blame game in the name of three capitals and was doing real estate business in Vizag.

Earlier, Mr. Kanna organised a huge rally from his house in Guntur to the TDP Mangalagiri headquarters with more than 500 cars ad participated by more than 2,000 followers. Along with Mr. Kanna, all his followers joined the TDP on this occasion.