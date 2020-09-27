Andhra Pradesh

Naidu wants music varsity after SPB in Nellore

TDP national president wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting him to establish a music university at Nellore in memory of playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam who passed away recently.

Letter to CM

Mr. Naidu suggested that a bronze statue of the legendary singer be installed on the proposed varsity premises and the area be developed as ‘Sri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Sangeeta Kalakshetram’, saying that it would be a befitting tribute to SPB whose contribution to music is unparalleled.

Mr. Naidu said the erstwhile TDP government had undertaken the establishment of a Kalakshetram to commemorate the famous Bapu-Ramana duo. It also had instituted a national prize of ₹10 lakh in the name of legendary vocalist Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna.

“The YSRCP government should pay the tributes Balasubrahmanyam deserves,” Mr. Naidu said.

